Kanye West’s ‘Life Of Pablo’ tour merch up for design award

He's nominated with the likes of Levi's and Nike for the prize

Kanye West‘s ‘The Life Of Pablo‘ tour merch has been nominated for a design award.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The London Design Museum has confirmed the nominees for the Beazley Design Of The Year award in six categories, including architecture, digital, fashion, graphics, product and transport.

West is up for the prize in the fashion category and will face competition from big brands and innovative designers. Also nominated is Krista Suh, Jayna Zweiman, Kat Coyle and Aurora Lady’s Pussyhat project, which became a symbol of support for women’s rights in the wake of Trump’s election, Actor Throup’s ‘The Rite of Spring/Summer/Autumn/Winter‘ runway show, Ecocalf’s Upcycling The Oceans project, Levi’s and Google’s Commuter Trucker Jacket with Jacquard, and the Nike Pro Hijab.

As Billboard reports, all the nominated designs will be on display at the London Design Museum from October 18, 2017 to January 28, 2018. The winners will be announced when the exhibition closes.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, West is suing an insurance company after it allegedly refused to pay out over his cancelled Saint Pablo tour last year.

Last November, the rapper cancelled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour following a concert in Sacramento where he controversially cut his set short after just 30 minutes following an onstage rant.

West was later hospitalised and it was reported that he was suffering from “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration.”

Now, as The Hollywood Reporter reveals, West has filed a lawsuit for $10 million against various syndicates of the insurance company Lloyd’s of London, accusing the company of refusing to pay out compensation for the cancelled gigs due to West’s alleged drug use.