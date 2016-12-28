Kanye West says his New Year’s resolution is for ‘everybody to be happy’

The rapper revealed what he wants for 2017 in a brief interview

Kanye West’s New Year’s resolution is for “everybody to be happy”.

The rapper was asked by a cameraman in Los Angeles what he was resolving to change in 2017 as he was leaving a boxing class at a gym in the Californian city.

“What’s your New Year’s resolution, Kanye?” the cameraman asked. “What are you going to do, take over the world?”

“Nah, I just want everybody to be happy,” West responded as he walked to his car.

Watch footage of the moment below, via Billboard.

Meanwhile, the rapper has reportedly cancelled plans for his upcoming ‘Saint Pablo’ 2017 UK and European tour.

It was believed that West would be announcing details of the 2017 leg of the tour to hit the UK and the continent towards the tail end of 2016, but now sources suggest that all plans have been pulled.

The rapper cancelled the remainder of his US dated when he was hospitalised for ‘psychosis and exhaustion’ following a breakdown and string of on-stage rants. Now, TMZ reports that plans for the tour to hit the UK, Paris, Germany and beyond in 2017 have been scrapped and now won’t be announced.

They claim that Kanye’s people contacted promoter Live Nation to inform them that the shows would not be going ahead, but that ‘no real problems’ were caused as no details had emerged and no tickets were sold.