Karlie Kloss says her favourite Beyoncé song is TLC’s ‘Waterfalls’

Model and Taylor Swift's best friend describes herself as Beyoncé's 'biggest fan'

Karlie Kloss has appeared to confuse TLC‘s 90s classic ‘Waterfalls’ for a Beyoncé song.

The model and best friend of Taylor Swift recently filled out a “mega fan profile” for Love Magazine, describing herself as the “biggest fan” of Beyoncé. She went on to say that the singer has been the “soundtrack to my life” before adding: “C;mon Waterfalls!?”, seemingly mistaking TLC’s song for a Destiny’s Child track.

Kloss later took to Twitter to own up to the mistake, writing “LOL” along with the covering-eyes emoji. See beneath.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Beyoncé could perform at this weekend’s Grammy Awards despite recently announcing that she is pregnant.

Last week saw Beyoncé take to the social media site to post an artistic image of her holding her pregnant stomach, revealing that she and husband Jay Z were expecting – telling fans: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The singer’s Instagram post has since gone on to become the most-liked post of all time on the social media platform. The post has received more than 10 million likes.