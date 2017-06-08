Kasabian announce intimate acoustic show for fans with Reading & Leeds festival tickets

Kasabian have announced details of an intimate acoustic show for fans who have tickets to see them at Reading & Leeds festival 2017.

The band will be headlining Reading & Leeds in August alongside Muse and Eminem, with performances also from the likes of Bastille, Liam Gallagher, Major Lazer, KoRn, Haim, and many more.

Now as music fans gear up for a summer of music, Kasabian have announced details of a stripped back gig at Reading’s St Laurence Church next week on Thursday June 15. Tickets will be available exclusively to anyone with Reading & Leeds 2017 weekend or single day tickets – who will be sent a unique code for a maximum of 2 tickets per person on a first come first served basis.

Tickets for the show are on sale at 9am on Monday 12 June and will be available here.

“It’s quite something – it’s defined us along the way, from back in ’04 when we played the tent,” guitarist Serge Pizzorno told NME of the honour of playing Reading & Leeds 2017. “When we played in 2012 it was such a special honour because it was the first time we’d headlined a major festival. It was phenomenal. With these new tunes, it’s going to be f**king incredible.”

When asked what fans should expect from their live show, he continued: “There’s always a twist in the tale. We grew up around the rave scene and that’s how we like to do things – to bring the carnival. Y’know, last day on Earth vibes.”

Speaking of their fellow headliners Muse, Pizzorno told NME: “They’ve been around for so long and when you see those boys live, they take your breath away. There’s not many bands like that around any more who can give you that show.”