Watch Kasabian throw a party in real-time ‘Are You Looking For Action?’ video

Song features on band's new album 'For Crying Out Loud'

Kasabian have shared a real-time video for their song ‘Are You Looking For Action?’.

The track appears on their latest album ‘For Crying Out Loud’, which was released last Friday (May 5) and is set to knock Ed Sheeran off the UK top spot.

The video for ‘Are You Looking For Action?’ was recorded live and shot in one continuous take. The clip sees the band throwing a rather surrealist party at an improv night. Watch below.

Guitarist Serge Pizzorno says of the video: “It was such an incredible experience to make a music video feel like a live event. What ever went down, that was it. The adrenaline and excitement of recording it in one shot, to a live audience was unreal. I think it could be the first of many for us.”

Meanwhile, Kasabian graced last week’s cover of NME. Read the full interview. For more on this week’s NME magazine and where to get yours, visit here.

In the interview, Kasabian discuss why they’ve never “broken America”.

The thing about America is, we didn’t go for like five or six years,” Pizzorno told NME. “That’s catch-up. We’re never going to get those years back. We decided to go to the rest of the world. We were too big everywhere else and didn’t want to sit in a van for a few months. Now we’ll do like 4,000 seat places in the US – that’s the optimum place to see a band. Do we go and live there and tour constantly, or just go play New York and LA every now and again? That’s fine for me.”

He continued: “There’s just no point in chasing it. If we were 21 then great. But every time we play Coachella, we have a great time.”

Asked if America would ‘get’ their British themes and sensibilities, Pizzorno replied: “I think if we toured enough, then they’d listen. They understand us on stage. As a live thing, you can’t fuck with it. If we supported someone then people would understand. At this level with my two boys who I love, I can’t look at them and go ‘I’m off to tour America for six months’. Life’s too short. I want to be playing football in the garden with my lads.

“We’ve massively overshot anyway in the UK and Europe. We have absolutely no right to be as big as we are for what we do. I’m happy with that.”