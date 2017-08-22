Kasabian have cancelled their gig in Belfast tonight

The band have cited illness as the reason

Kasabian have cancelled their gig at Customs House Belfast tonight (Aug 22).

Taking to Twitter to share the news, the band wrote: “It is with great regret, due to illness, we cannot perform at Customs House Belfast tonight. Kasabian.”

Fans quickly reacted, with some slamming the band for announcing it so close to stage time.

Others complained that they’d queued for hours in the rain while some want refunds for flights and hotels.

A Twitter user shared a quick video of the stage after the announcement, which shows a few fans booing. You can see that below.

The band are set to the headline Reading and Leeds festival this weekend. Earlier this month (August 15), Kasabian shared their opinion on their fellow Reading & Leeds Festival 2017 headliners Muse and Eminem – and they’re even hoping for a collaboration in the future.

“One day, I’d love to work with Eminem,” guitarist Serge Pizzorno told NME. “I’ve got bags full that are perfect for him.”

He continued: “Muse are just a juggernaut, aren’t they? I have so much respect for those boys as just unbelievable musicians. All of them just play the shit out of it. It’s great to see a virtuoso guitar player. They’re the real deal.”

Frontman Tom Meighan added: “They’re both fucking amazing. They’re giants. Muse are a fucking amazing live band and just really nice guys, I’ve got a lot of time for them. Eminem is just a fucking genius. He’s probably the best rapper on the planet. He’s so clever. I think Eminem would dig us. I dig Marshall. He’s the Elvis of rap music.”