Kasabian cover Daft Punk as their kick off 2017 world tour

The band also gave 'Comeback Kid' its live debut

Kasabian kicked off their 2017 world tour last night, covering Daft Punk‘s classic ‘Around The World’ during the set. Check out footage and the setlist below.

The band were performing at Sydney Opera House, where they performed a career-spanning set that opened with the live debut of new track ‘Comeback Kid’.

While it was a career-spanning set, no other songs from their forthcoming new album were performed. They did however, introduce a cover of Daft Punk’s ‘Around The World’ as they played the outro to ’48:13’s lead single ‘Eez-Eh’.

@kasabianofficial covered @daftpunk's 'Around The World' at their @sydneyoperahouse debut 🌏 Full story at link in bio. #Kasabian #SOHmusic A post shared by Music Feeds (@musicfeeds) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

@kasabianofficial were as epic as always at their @sydneyoperahouse debut 👊 #kasabian #sohmusic A post shared by Music Feeds (@musicfeeds) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:20am PST

Kasabian played:

Comeback Kid (Live debut)

Bumblebeee

Underdog

Eez-Eh (with Daft Punk’s ‘Around the World’ outro)

Shoot the Runner

Reason Is Treason (first performance since 2014)

Days Are Forgotten (with ‘The Godfather’ intro)

La Fée Verte (first performance since 2013)

Club Foot

Re‐Wired

Treat

Empire

Switchblade Smiles

Put Your Life on It

L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Encore:

Stevie

Vlad the Impaler

Fire

After the band confirmed that their new album was finished, this week saw the band tease their new music video starring The Mighty Boosh‘s Noel Fielding and This Is England‘s Stephen Graham.