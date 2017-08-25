Kasabian cover Daft Punk and Nirvana, and shout out Bruce Forsyth during Reading headline set

The Leicester band topped the bill on the first day of the Berkshire festival today (August 25)

Kasabian covered Daft Punk during their Reading Festival headline set earlier tonight (August 25).

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The Leicester duo, who released their latest album ‘For Crying Out Loud‘ earlier this year, have topped the bill at the Berkshire festival once before. They headlined in 2012 alongside The Cure and Foo Fighters.

The band performed a brief burst of the French electro group’s ‘Around The World’ three songs into their set. Afterwards, frontman Tom Meighan told the crowd: “Thank you Reading. You know what? I’m still alive. I’m fucking still alive!”

Later, Meighan encouraged the crowd to get rowdy, chanting “Moshpit! Moshpit! Moshpit!” ahead of ‘Club Foot’.

The set drew from across the band’s back catalogue, including ’48:13′ tracks ‘Eez-eh’ and ‘Treat’. Before the latter, Meighan asked guitarist Serge Pizzorno: “Would you like a treat?” His bandmate replied: “Something from the top cupboard please. A Trio and a Club biscuit for me please, mate.”

As the performance reached its final stages, the group indulged in a stripped back rendition of Nirvana‘s ‘All Apologies’. They then segued the track into their own ‘L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)’.

“We need to see more people on shoulders before we even think about doing anything,” Pizzorno told the crowd during the song’s breakdown. “I need to see everyone’s fucking faces. Yes Reading! You are beautiful. So beautiful.”

The band then left the stage as fans kept singing the track’s refrain and chanted for “one more song”. After a short break, they returned on stage to play ‘Comeback Kid’ and ‘Vlad The Impaler’.

During the latter, Meighan sang “Bruce Forsyth, I’ll see you on the other side” in reference to the entertainer’s recent death. They were joined by Noel Fielding during the track. Afterwards, he said: “I have killed many people in my time. I also present cake show.”

Kasabian finished their Reading headline set with ‘Fire’.

Kasabian played:

‘Ill Ray (The King)’

‘Bumblebeee’

‘Eez-eh’

‘Around The World’

‘Underdog’

‘Shoot The Runner’

‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’

‘Club Foot’

‘Re-Wired’

‘Treat’

‘Switchblade Smiles’

‘Empire’

‘Bless This Acid House’

‘Stevie’

‘All Apologies’

‘L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)’

‘Comeback Kid’

‘Vlad The Impaler’

‘Fire’