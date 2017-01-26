Kasabian announced to headline Reading & Leeds 2017

See the latest additions to the line-up here

Kasabian have been announced as the latest headliner for Reading & Leeds Festival 2017.

Joining them on the line-up are the latest additions of Two Door Cinema Club, Fatboy Slim, Flume, Jimmy Eat World, The Amity Affliction, Circa Waves and Rat Boy.

“It’s quite something – it’s defined us along the way, from back in ’04 when we played the tent,” guitarist Serge Pizzorno told NME of the honour of playing Reading & Leeds 2017. “When we played in 2012 it was such a special honour because it was the first time we’d headlined a major festival. It was phenomenal. With these new tunes, it’s going to be f**king incredible.”

When asked what fans should expect from their live show, he continued: “There’s always a twist in the tale. We grew up around the rave scene and that’s how we like to do things – to bring the carnival. Y’know, last day on Earth vibes.”

Speaking of their fellow headliners Muse, Pizzorno told NME: “They’ve been around for so long and when you see those boys live, they take your breath away. There’s not many bands like that around any more who can give you that show.”

The band are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s ’48:13′, having unveiled new song ‘Pressie’ towards the tail end of last year.

They join Muse as headliners, alongside previously announced acts Major Lazer, Bastille, At The Drive In, Tory Lanez, Danny Brown, Against The Current, Glass Animals, Architects, While She Sleeps and Andy C. Many more acts and the third headliner will be announced soon.

Reading & Leeds festival takes place from 25-27 August over the Bank Holiday weekend. Hundreds more acts are yet to be announced. Tickets are on sale now and available here.