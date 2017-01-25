Kasabian, Interpol and more to play Hungary’s huge Sziget Festival

Billy Talent, The Kills, Metronomy, Flume and Crystal Fighters will also play the Budapest bash too.
Kasabian, Interpol and Charli XCX are to play Hungary’s Sziget Festival this summer.
Billy Talent, The Kills, Metronomy, Flume, Jagwar Ma and Crystal Fighters have also been confirmed for the Budapest bash, which takes place over seven days on an island in the middle of the river Danube.
The huge music and arts festival, which features more than 50 venues, will take place from August 9-16. Check out the full list of confirmed music acts below.
Bad Religion
Billy Talent
Cashmere Cat
Charli XCX
Clean Bandit
Crystal Fighters
Danny Brown
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
DJ Shadow
Flume
Fritz Kalkbrenner
GTA
GusGus
Interpol
Jagwar Ma
Jamie Cullum
Kasabian
Kensington
Leningrad
Mac Demarco
Major Lazer
Maurice West
Metronomy
Oh Wonder
Oliver Heldens
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
The Kills
The Pretty Reckless
Tom Odell
Two Door Cinema Club
Vince Staples
Tickets are available now from the festival’s website.
Kasabian are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s ’48:13′ album. As they gear up to release their new album, guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno has said it features “one of the best tunes he’s ever written”.
Last year, rumours started to circulate that the band would be headlining Reading & Leeds 2017. When asked for a response to the rumours and the band’s current activity, a Kasabian spokesperson simply replied: “The band are currently finishing their new album.”
Meanwhile, Interpol have confirmed that they are working on a new album, and issued a due date. They have also announced a 15th anniversary tour for their classic album ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’.
