Kasabian, Interpol and more to play Hungary’s huge Sziget Festival

Billy Talent, The Kills, Metronomy, Flume and Crystal Fighters will also play the Budapest bash too.

Kasabian, Interpol and Charli XCX are to play Hungary’s Sziget Festival this summer.

Billy Talent, The Kills, Metronomy, Flume, Jagwar Ma and Crystal Fighters have also been confirmed for the Budapest bash, which takes place over seven days on an island in the middle of the river Danube.

The huge music and arts festival, which features more than 50 venues, will take place from August 9-16. Check out the full list of confirmed music acts below.

Bad Religion

Billy Talent

Cashmere Cat

Charli XCX

Clean Bandit

Crystal Fighters

Danny Brown

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

DJ Shadow

Flume

Fritz Kalkbrenner

GTA

GusGus

Interpol

Jagwar Ma

Jamie Cullum

Kasabian

Kensington

Leningrad

Mac Demarco

Major Lazer

Maurice West

Metronomy

Oh Wonder

Oliver Heldens

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

The Kills

The Pretty Reckless

Tom Odell

Two Door Cinema Club

Vince Staples

Tickets are available now from the festival’s website.

Kasabian are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s ’48:13′ album. As they gear up to release their new album, guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno has said it features “one of the best tunes he’s ever written”.

Last year, rumours started to circulate that the band would be headlining Reading & Leeds 2017. When asked for a response to the rumours and the band’s current activity, a Kasabian spokesperson simply replied: “The band are currently finishing their new album.”

Meanwhile, Interpol have confirmed that they are working on a new album, and issued a due date. They have also announced a 15th anniversary tour for their classic album ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’.

