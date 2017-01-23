Kasabian join Arcade Fire and Alt-J as headliners of Croatia’s INmusic Festival

Michael Kiwanuka is also confirmed to be performing at the three-day bash in Zagreb.

Kasabian have been announced as the third headliners of Croatia’s acclaimed INmusic Festival.

The Leicester band will be joining previously-announced headliners Arcade Fire and Alt-J in topping the bill at the event this June. Michael Kiwanuka is also confirmed to be performing at the three-day bash.

The largest open-air festival in the country, INmusic takes place in the beautiful setting of Zagreb’s Lake Jarun.

The rest of the line-up is yet to be announced, but with previous years’ line-ups including the likes of Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys, Placebo, The Prodigy, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Moby and Morrissey, anticipation is high. INmusic Festival takes place in Zagreb, Croatia from 19-21 June 2017. Tickets are available now from here. NME/Jenn Five

Kasabian are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s ’48:13′ album. As they gear up to release their new album, guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno has said it features “one of the best tunes he’s ever written”.

Last year, rumours started to circulate that the band would be headlining Reading & Leeds 2017. When asked for a response to the rumours and the band’s current activity, a Kasabian spokesperson simply replied: “The band are currently finishing their new album.”