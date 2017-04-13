Kasabian kick off UK tour in Llandudno
Last night saw Kasabian kick off their intimate UK tour with a hit-packed set loaded with new songs. Check out the setlist, footage and photos below.
After storming the first episode of the latest series of ‘Later With Jools Holland‘ and debuting new track ‘Bless This Acid House’, the band brought it out again along at their first UK show at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Wales with other tracks from the upcoming ‘For Crying Out Loud‘ with show opener ‘Comeback Kid’, ‘Comeback Kid’, ‘Put Your Life On It’ and lead single ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’.
Kasabian’s setlist was:
Comeback Kid
Bumblebeee
Underdog
Eez-Eh (with Daft Punk’s “Around the World”)
Shoot the Runner
You’re in Love With a Psycho
Club Foot
Empire
Treat
Stevie
Bless This Acid House
L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)
Encore:
Vlad the Impaler
Fire
Put Your Life on It
Kasabian release ‘For Crying Out Loud’ on May 5.
As well as headlining TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds Festival, Kasabian’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. For tickets and information, visit here.
Sat 15 April – NEWPORT, Newport Centre
Sun 16 April – SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, Cliffs Pavillion
Tue 18 April LONDON, The Forum
Wed 19 April – LONDON, The Forum
Thu 20 April – LONDON, The Forum
Sat 22 April – DUBLIN, Olympia