Kasabian kick off UK tour in Llandudno

Last night saw Kasabian kick off their intimate UK tour with a hit-packed set loaded with new songs. Check out the setlist, footage and photos below.

After storming the first episode of the latest series of ‘Later With Jools Holland‘ and debuting new track ‘Bless This Acid House’, the band brought it out again along at their first UK show at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Wales with other tracks from the upcoming ‘For Crying Out Loud‘ with show opener ‘Comeback Kid’, ‘Comeback Kid’, ‘Put Your Life On It’ and lead single ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’.

Kasabian you beauts #kasabian #venuecymru #live #music #bestgig #jumping #tour #forcryingoutloud #amazing #northwalesgigs A post shared by Nia Wyn (@niaow) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

@kasabianofficial #kasabian A post shared by Brandon Magne-Kingston (@branmk) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

TURNING MY MILK SOUR @kasabianofficial #eezeh #kasabian #venuecymru A post shared by chelsea (@chelseaajohnston_) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

Best band ever 😍 #kasabian #serge #myhero #llandudno #venuecymru A post shared by Joanna Bradford (@_just_look_up) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

#Kasabian last night Get Loose Get Loose A post shared by Dylan Jones (@dylanjones95) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS0gxVdhn-e/

Kasabian’s setlist was:

Comeback Kid

Bumblebeee

Underdog

Eez-Eh (with Daft Punk’s “Around the World”)

Shoot the Runner

You’re in Love With a Psycho

Club Foot

Empire

Treat

Stevie

Bless This Acid House

L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Encore:

Vlad the Impaler

Fire

Put Your Life on It

Setlist for tonight looks decent.. (except no Goodbye Kiss 😳) Get me there now!!! #kasabian #eezeh A post shared by Hannah (@tilliemint88) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

Kasabian release ‘For Crying Out Loud’ on May 5.