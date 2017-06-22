Kasabian launch new fantasy football league

The renowned Leicester City fans are asking fans to compile their 11 favourite songs for a chance to win VIP tickets to Reading & Leeds

Kasabian have launched their own take on the Fantasy Football format for a new fan competition.

The Leicester band, who released their sixth studio album ‘For Crying Out Loud’ last month, are taking their love of football to the next level with the new campaign, which is giving fans the chance to win VIP access to see the band headline at Reading & Leeds 2017 in August.

The ardent Leicester City fans are asking fans to compile their 11 favourite Kasabian songs and then compete against one another “to see who will be the ultimate #KasabianFFL Team.”

Fans willing to enter the competition will need to sign in to the new Fantasy Football site with their Spotify accounts – which’ll automatically enter them into the competition to win the VIP experience at Reading & Leeds – before then creating their assembled list of 11 songs (along with a preferred team name and strip) in the 4-4-2 format.

Scores will then be determined on the amount of streams per listener – “so the more times you listen, the better your tracks will perform!”

Speaking about the new Fantasy Football league, Kasabian said: “The season is over so we wanted to give our fans something to fill the void; we built Kasabian Fantasy Football with teams made up of our songs instead of players. You have to pick which tracks will work best for each position. What song is your goalie going to be?”

Last week, Kasabian promised that their headline sets at Reading & Leeds festivals will be “ferocious.”