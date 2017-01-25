Kasabian and Liam Gallagher join Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd at Benicassim 2017

Plus more big acts are added to the bill

Kasabian, Liam Gallagher, Blossoms and Slaves have been added to this year’s Benicassim bill.

Ride, Tyler The Creator and Bonobo also join the line-up for the Spanish festival’s line-up.

Kasabian are the final headline act to be announced after previously announced headliners Red Hot Chilli Peppers and The Weeknd. Foals were also previously added to the bill for the bash which takes place at Costa Ahazar from July 13-16.

The Leicester rockers are also set to make an appearance at this year’s Sziget Festival in Hungary and and Croatia’s INMusic bash. They are expected to debut new material at all of the festivals.

Kasabian guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno recently discussed how their new album, the follow-up to 2014’s ’48:13′ features “one of the best tunes he’s ever written”.

“In May (2016), the record was done but I’d never had any time off so I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to have the summer off for the first time in my life’,” he said. “It was incredible. I got married, went on holiday for ages and just lived a bit. When I came back in September I decided to graffiti over everything. I’d done everything on an acoustic for the first time and had these beautiful, crafting tunes but started graffiting over the lot, just taking it to another level. I wrote another tune, which is incredible, and then two weeks later I wrote one of the best tunes I’ve ever written.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is likely to play material from his forthcoming solo album which he was said to be “making good progress” on.

He is also set to play the forthcoming EXIT Festival alongside Jake Bugg.

Gallagher recently continued his spat with brother Noel, by slamming him for “brown nosing U2”.

He added: “I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off. NO SHAME” – which many are assuming is aimed at his brother and former bandmate.”