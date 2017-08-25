Kasabian have announced new tour dates

The band headline Reading and Leeds this weekend

Kasabian have announced brand new tour dates to see out the rest of 2017.

The band are headlining Reading and Leeds festival this weekend (Aug 25-27). The other headliners are Eminem and Muse while acts such as Liam Gallagher, HAIM and Major Lazer will also be performing.

The band have announced 12 dates in November and December, stopping at Cardiff, London, Glasgow and more. You can see the full dates below.

November

Fri 24th NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Sat 25th GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro

Sun 26th ABERDEEN, BHGE Arena

Tues 28th DUBLIN, 3Arena

Thurs 30th MANCHESTER, Arena

December

Fri 1st LONDON, The O2

Sat 2nd LONDON, The O2

Mon 4th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Tues 5th LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena

Thurs 7th LEEDS, First District Arena

Fri 8th BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena

Sat 9th BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena

Tickets go on sale at 9:30am on August 31st.

Meanwhile, Kasabian have spoken out after they cancelled their gig at Customs House Belfast earlier this week (Aug 22).

Taking to Twitter to share the news, the band wrote: “It is with great regret, due to illness, we cannot perform at Customs House Belfast tonight. Kasabian.”

However, the band have now explained their decision to cancel the show so close to stage time.

“Absolutely gutted to have to cancel last night’s show in Belfast,” said the band in a statement. “We were all at Custom House Square, ready to go on stage when Tom suddenly went down with sever vomiting and could hardly stand up, let alone sing.

“He was taken to hospital, put on a drip and told to rest up. We had no option but to cancel and we’re sorry to our fans and anyone that travelled a long way.”

The band added: “Thank you so much for all your messages of support. Details on the rescheduled date to follow soon.”