Watch behind-the-scenes footage from Kasabian’s new video starring Noel Fielding

Kasabian have showcased a behind-the-scenes look at their upcoming new video, which will star both Noel Fielding and This Is England actor Stephen Graham.

The band have taken to Facebook to reveal that they shot the video for their new album’s lead single on Friday (March 3).

Behind-the-scenes footage shows the band dressed in beige smocks in a gym, while Noel Fielding says: “We’re mid-shoot. It’s been going pretty badly actually. Tom [Meighan, frontman] has had a breakdown. I don’t know what Serge [Pizzorno, guitarist] is doing, he’s nude most of the time and playing bagpipes. It’s embarrassing.”

It was recently confirmed that the band have finished work on their next album, the follow-up to 2014’s ’48:13′.

“We did so much work really quickly that I took the summer off and did a bit of living,” Pizzorno previously told NME about writing the album. “It was great. I had the most amazing summer, then I just came back to it, added a few songs and they only took about ten minutes to write. They were those dream tracks that just write themselves. It all just took it to the next level.”

When NME asked about the evolution of their sound after ’48:13′, Pizzorno replied: “Well, I fell in love with the guitar again. I was listening to ESG and Talking Heads and in that kind of world, then it just took on a life of its own. I just wanted to make a guitar record that was relevant and important. It’s been a while since that happened. We always react against our previous work. I did massively experimental synth work on the last record so I just looked at my Rickenbacker in the corner of the studio and thought ‘that’s what I’m gonna do’. I just started smashing tunes out on that.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles photobombed Kasabian recently in a Somerset pub.