Watch Noel Fielding dance with Kasabian in the new video for ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’

The 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest'-inspired clip is the first video to emerge from the band's upcoming new album 'For Crying Out Loud'

Kasabian have shared the new video for their single ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’, which stars Noel Fielding.

The clip is the first to emerge from the band’s forthcoming sixth studio album ‘For Crying Out Loud’, which’ll be released on April 28.

Kasabian teased Fielding’s involvement and the theme of the video in behind-the-scenes footage that was released earlier this month, and today (March 30) has seen the release of the full video. Set in the West Pauper Lunatic Asylum – a nod to the title of the band’s third album from 2009 – members of the band, including frontman Tom Meighan and guitarist Serge Pizzorno, are depicted as crazed inmates.

Fielding later joins proceedings along with This Is England and Taboo actor Stephen Graham, who both join the band and the other inmates for a dance routine as the video winds down.

Watch the new video for Kasabian’s ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’ below.

Kasabian recently announced an intimate UK and Ireland tour leading up to the new album’s release. See the full list of live dates below.

Wed 12 April – LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru

Thu 13 April – BIRMINGHAM 02 Academy

Sat 15 April – NEWPORT, Newport Centre

Sun 16 April – SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, Cliffs Pavillion

Tue 18 April LONDON, The Forum

Wed 19 April – LONDON, The Forum

Thu 20 April – LONDON, The Forum

Sat 22 April – DUBLIN, Olympia

Last week, Meighan and Pizzorno led a special cover of Cypress Hill‘s ‘Insane In The Brain’ for Australian radio station Triple J’s ‘Like A Version’ web series.