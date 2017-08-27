Kasabian are planning something special for 2018…

'It's going to be fucking ridiculous'

Kasabian have revealed that they are working on some ‘unique’ live plans for 2018. Watch our video interview with guitarist Serge Pizzorno above.

NME caught up with the band backstage at Reading & Leeds 2017. While the band said that headlining the festival was ‘like a dream‘, they revealed that they would be upping their game for their something special next year.

“Yeah, we’ve got some plans,” Pizzorno told NME. “We just to twist a few people’s arms and stuff. There’s always red tape, always someone saying ‘you can’t do that’, but we’ll figure something out.”

“It’s just about making it interesting for people. We’ve been around a fair while, so we’ve played a lot of places. It’s [about] those events and choosing venues that don’t get played all the time or those cities. It’s to do with making it a unique event.”

He added: “The way we’re playing and the set and stuff, to think that we’ve taken this and developed it and moved it on another year, next year will be fucking ridiculous.”

Pizzorno also told NME about why Kurt Cobain was one of ‘the true greats’, and why they chose to cover Nirvana’s ‘All Apologies‘.

Meanwhile, Kasabian’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on August 31.

November

Fri 24 – NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Sat 25 – GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro

Sun 26 – ABERDEEN, BHGE Arena

Tues 28 – DUBLIN, 3Arena

Thurs 30 – MANCHESTER, Arena

December

Fri 1 – LONDON, The O2

Sat 2 – LONDON, The O2

Mon 4 – CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Tues 5 – LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena

Thurs 7 – LEEDS, First District Arena

Fri 8 – BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena

Sat 9 – BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena