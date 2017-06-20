Kasabian promise to ‘get ferocious’ at Reading & Leeds 2017

'I can already hear the floor vibrating'

Kasabian have spoken about their ambitious plans for their set with headlining Reading & Leeds 2017 – and how it’s ‘going to be ferocious’.

Guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno was talking to NME at their recent intimate acoustic show ahead of their headline appearance at Reading & Leeds festival, when he made some big promises for the main event.

“I mean, it’s such a huge event,” Serge told NME. “With our new record have such a strong live element and with the set we already have, it’s gonna be ferocious, it really is. Honestly, it’s gonna be something really special that night. I’m here now doing an acoustic thing in a church and I can already hear the floor vibrating for that show. “

Having already headlined Reading & Leeds before, as well as Glastonbury, what do the band have in store to step up their game?

“The thing is we’ve now got bigger tunes, more tunes,” replied Serge. “It was four years ago when we played. We’re four years better as a band without a doubt. We’ve managed to keep exciting and keep ourselves excited by the playing. We’re just a lot better than we were. What we need more than ever is a good night I think. People need a good night, they really do. It’s a dark time, we need a bit of light for sure.”

Pizzorno also told NME of his admiration for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of the recent general election.

“I thought that when Jeremy Corbyn entered this arena, it was incredible really,” Pizzorno told NME. “For anyone with their doubts, he stepped up and became what you need a leader to become. The manifesto that he laid out was amazing. There’s now opposition, which there wasn’t before so it’s literally chaos. It’s what we’ve needed for a long while.”

Kasabian headline Reading & Leeds alongside Muse and Eminem from August 25-27.