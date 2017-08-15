Kasabian share their opinion on fellow Reading And Leeds headliners, Muse and Eminem

Could we see a Serge and Eminem collaboration?

Kasabian have shared their opinion on their fellow Reading & Leeds Festival 2017 headliners Muse and Eminem – and they’re even hoping for a collaboration in the future.

August Bank Holiday Weekend will see Kasabian top the bill at Reading & Leeds for a second time, and they claim that they’re honoured to be in such fine headlining company.

“One day, I’d love to work with Eminem,” guitarist Serge Pizzorno told NME. “I’ve got bags full that are perfect for him. He’s such an incredible artist. His flow is just…fuck, man. That first album for me is massive.”

He continued: “Muse are just a juggernaut, aren’t they? I have so much respect for those boys as just unbelievable musicians. All of them just play the shit out of it. It’s great to see a virtuoso guitar player. They’re the real deal.”

Frontman Tom Meighan added: “They’re both fucking amazing. They’re giants. Muse are a fucking amazing live band and just really nice guys, I’ve got a lot of time for them. Eminem is just a fucking genius. He’s probably the best rapper on the planet. He’s so clever. I think Eminem would dig us. I dig Marshall. He’s the Elvis of rap music.”

Asked if they’d be increasing their stage production for a more extravagant show at R&L, Pizzrono replied: “It’s always a temptation – but our show is ‘the moment’. It’s the crowd that make it and what the music does. We don’t need bells and whistles – we could do it with one light.”

Reading & Leeds Festival takes place from Friday 25 – Sunday 27 August, and will also see performances from Bastille, Major Lazer, Liam Gallagher, Two Door Cinema Club, KoRn, Blossoms, You Me At Six, Flume, Haim, Glass Animals and many more.