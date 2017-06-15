Kasabian team up with Leicester City FC to launch new clothing range

'To be worn in the terraces or in the moshpit'

Kasabian have teamed up with their hometown football team Leicester City FC to design a new range of merchandise.

Last year, the band played a huge homecoming gig at Leicester’s King Power Stadium to celebrate their surprise win of the Premier League. Now, they launch new range ‘KASABIAN for LCFC’ – which is available now from the team’s website and the stadium’s fan store. A selection of track jackets, slogan tees and retro football shirts are available in the selection.

“It has been a true honour for us to design a range for the mighty LCFC clothes that can be worn on the terraces or in the mosh pit,” said Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno.

Head of Retail at Leicester City Football Club, Matt Payne said of the collaboration: “At Leicester City Football Club we are always looking to launch innovative ranges and work with iconic brands and names; this collaboration with Kasabian definitely achieves this.

“We are really excited for the launch in June, and we cannot wait for our supporters’ reaction.”

See more of the range below, as modelled by Leicester FC legend Muzzy Izzet.

Meanwhile, tonight sees Kasabian play an intimate acoustic set in Reading for fans who have tickets to Reading & Leeds Festival 2017.

Kasabian headline Reading & Leeds festival from August 25-27.

“It’s quite something – it’s defined us along the way, from back in ’04 when we played the tent,” guitarist Serge Pizzorno told NME of the honour of playing Reading & Leeds 2017. “When we played in 2012 it was such a special honour because it was the first time we’d headlined a major festival. It was phenomenal. With these new tunes, it’s going to be f**king incredible.”