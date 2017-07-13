Kasabian on the time they met My Chemical Romance after slagging them off

Meighan had slammed them as 'ventriloquists' music'

Kasabian have revealed that they’ve since made peace with My Chemical Romance, after slamming the band in an interview.

Back in 2006, the band blasted MCR as “clowns” who “don’t have anything positive to say.”

“It’s like ventriloquists’ music,” said frontman Tom Meighan at the time. “It’s weird and dark. They don’t have anything positive to say. The only good news is that it won’t last. These clowns won’t be around for much longer. Their make-up will flake off and the scene will die out. And it can’t happen soon enough.”

Guitarist Serge Pizzorno added: “I just can’t relate to it. We are about decadence, having a good time and getting off your head. We champion youthful rebellion. We’re into peace and love, spreading harmony and having respect for people. But these people are the absolute opposite. It’s sad. These emo kids should get out more and try and have a good time instead.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

However, the band quickly came face to face with My Chemical Romance, when they had the surprise of sharing a flight together.

“Just after that came out I got on the plane and who was sitting next to us for about eight hours? My Chemical Romance!,” Meighan told Q Magazine. “I’m face to face with the singer [Gerard Way]. We’re looking at each other, so I said ‘look man, let’s have peace here!’ And he just laughed. He bought me a bottle of champagne and we got pissed. What a sweet man. He’s fucking cool!”

While downplaying rumours of a reunion, My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has announced that his comic book ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is set to be made into a 10-part Netflix series – coming in 2018.

Kasabian meanwhile are set to ‘get ferocious’ when they headline Reading & Leeds festival 2017 alongside Muse and Eminem next month.