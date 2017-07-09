Kasabian perform rousing headlining set at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival

'Trainspotting's Bobby Carlyle was also seen enjoying the show.

Kasabian headlined Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival last night (July 8), after performances from Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Kooks and George Ezra.

Opening with ‘Ill Ray (The King)’, taken from 2017’s album ‘For Crying Out Loud’, the Leicester band also included tracks ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’ and ‘Comeback Kid’.

The crowd seemed especially enthusiastic, with Kasabian branding the Glasgow Green audience a load of ‘mental jocks’ as they closed the second night of the new festival.

You can see the full setlist below, with video snippets of the performance below that.

Ill Ray (The King)

Bumblebeee

Eez-Eh (with Daft Punk’s “Around The World” snippet)

Underdog

Shoot the Runner

You’re in Love With a Psycho

I.D.

Club Foot

Switchblade Smiles

Empire

Bless This Acid House

Treat

Put Your Life on It

Stevie

L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Encore:

Comeback Kid

Vlad the Impaler

Fire

Actor and Trainspotting star Bobby Carlyle was also seen watching the show. According to the Daily Record, the 54-year-old was spotted enjoying the headliners from the side of the stage.

Serge also took a fan’s Scotland flag and draped it on stage and was later seen handing out set lists to the crowd. You can see that below.

Last month, Kasabian launched their own take on the Fantasy Football format for a new fan competition.

Taking their love of football to the next level with the new campaign, the competition gives fans the chance to win VIP access to see the band headline at Reading & Leeds 2017 in August.

The ardent Leicester City fans are asking fans to compile their 11 favourite Kasabian songs and then compete against one another “to see who will be the ultimate #KasabianFFL Team.”