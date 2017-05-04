Watch a new Kasabian documentary featuring live session performances

Band talk their pre-fame years, early days in the band and headlining Glastonbury

Kasabian are the subject of a new documentary.

Off the Record with Kasabian is produced by Vevo as part of a new music documentary series. In it, frontman Tom Meighan and guitarist Sergio Pizzorno discuss their pre-fame years, early days in the band, headlining Glastonbury and starting families.

They also perform songs from their new album. Watch below.

“We’re on album number six now, so it feels like a good time to take a minute to look back at the story so far – as well as look ahead to what’s next,” the band say in a press release.

Vevo Off The Record: Kasabian – Documentary – Kasabian Watch Vevo Off The Record: Kasabian – Documentary by Kasabian online at vevo.com. Discover the latest music videos by Kasabian on Vevo.

The band release their new album ‘For Crying Out Loud’ tomorrow (May 5).

Kasabian grace this week’s cover of NME. Check back soon for the full NME interview with Kasabian.

For more on this week’s NME magazine and where to get yours, visit here.

In the interview, Kasabian discuss why they’ve never “broken America”.

The thing about America is, we didn’t go for like five or six years,” Pizzorno told NME. “That’s catch-up. We’re never going to get those years back. We decided to go to the rest of the world. We were too big everywhere else and didn’t want to sit in a van for a few months. Now we’ll do like 4,000 seat places in the US – that’s the optimum place to see a band. Do we go and live there and tour constantly, or just go play New York and LA every now and again? That’s fine for me.”

He continued: “There’s just no point in chasing it. If we were 21 then great. But every time we play Coachella, we have a great time.”

Asked if America would ‘get’ their British themes and sensibilities, Pizzorno replied: “I think if we toured enough, then they’d listen. They understand us on stage. As a live thing, you can’t fuck with it. If we supported someone then people would understand. At this level with my two boys who I love, I can’t look at them and go ‘I’m off to tour America for six months’. Life’s too short. I want to be playing football in the garden with my lads.

“We’ve massively overshot anyway in the UK and Europe. We have absolutely no right to be as big as we are for what we do. I’m happy with that.”