Watch Kasabian dress up as prison inmates in ‘Bless This Acid House’ video

Kasabian have shared a video for their track ‘Bless This Acid House’.

The song is lifted from the Leicester band’s latest album ‘For Crying Out Loud’. This clip sees the group dress up as prison inmates, performing in a squat-like setting. Watch beneath.

Speaking previously about the track, the group’s guitarist Serge Pizzorno told Radio X that it was a homage to the 90s. “I was at Mike Pickering’s house and he had this poster that said ‘Bless This Acid House’ and I wrote it down on my phone,” he explained.

Pizzorno added: “In the 70s, you’d hear a lot of tunes referencing rock ’n’ roll from the 50s, so I though that was interesting, me referencing acid house, which is now 20-odd years old. But rather than do a synth track, I thought a punk song referencing acid house would be quite cool. A nice little nod. It’s massive at shows already.”

Pizzorno recently said that Liam Gallagher ‘saved his life’, hailing the former Oasis frontman as one of the ‘all-time greats’. The guitarist was speaking to Q Magazine, when he said that Liam ‘has a place in my heart’ – and described how he fell in love with the singer during his teenage years.

“He saved my life,” said Pizzorno. “This path that I’ve walked – if I’d not have seen him get up on stage and do his thing, I wouldn’t have walked it. I’m always going to be fascinated by what he does because he has a place in my heart.

“I was 14, 15, and I remember when they did Maine Road he wore an Umbro tracksuit. An Umbro tracksuit on anyone is a sports tracksuit, but he managed to make it look like the most desirable item of clothing. He managed to make it look like Gucci or something, and I bought one and wore it to school.”