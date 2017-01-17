Kasabian’s new album features ‘one of the best tunes they’ve ever written’

As well as a 'fighting song that sounds like Beastie Boys, Northern soul and Justice'

As Kasabian gear up to release their new album, guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno has discussed how it features ‘one of the best tunes he’s ever written’.

The band are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s ’48:13′. Last year, rumours started to circulate that the band would be headlining Reading & Leeds 2017. When asked for a response to the rumours and the band’s current activity, a Kasabian spokesman simply replied: “The band are currently finishing their new album.”

Now with their first tour dates of 2017 revealed and having teased the next record with new song ‘Pressie‘, Pizzorno has spoken to Q about the band’s progress and influence with the new record.

“In May, the record was done but I’d never had any time off so I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to have the summer off for the first time in my life’,” he said. “It was incredible. I got married, went on holiday for ages and just lived a bit. When I came back in September I decided to graffiti over everything. I’d done everything on an acoustic for the first time and had these beautiful, crafting tunes but started graffiting over the lot, just taking it to another level. I wrote another tune, which is incredible, and then two weeks later I wrote one of the best tunes I’ve ever written.”

He continued: “[It’s called] ‘Bless This Acid House’. It’s a beauty. It’s a mad time, with what’s been happening – it felt like the world was caving in around me. But I felt that everyone had said enough, like everyone had had their say, so this tune is just pure positive energy. I went round my mate’s house and he’s got this [Jeremy Deller-designed] poster and I thought, ‘I love that’, so I wrote a tune about it, but now I’m finished.”

Speaking of other tracks written for the album, Pizzorno said: “There’s a tune…its working title is ‘Ill Ray (The King). Like, ‘Ray down the local’s not very well, he’s always ill, but he’s the king,’ you know? It sounds like Beastie Boys and Northern soul with a Justice kind of vibe. Pretty exciting, that. It’s a fighting song.”

He continued: “Everyone knows a geezer with the ponytail and that sort of leather jacket slumped over in the pub. We all know that dude. Fucking hell, Ray! He’s the king!”

Last year, the band debuted new track ‘Put Your Life On It’. “Lennon said The Beatles version of rock & roll was their chair. So I thought ‘Wow, I want to make my version of that chair,’” said guitarist Serge Pizzorno of their new record earlier this year, – adding that the album would be “going back to our guitar roots.”

Frontman Tom Meighan added: “Serge played me the demos and I was ‘Fucking hell!’ It’s nothing like ’48:13’. There’s no fucking interludes or any of that shit.”

Meighan said new song ‘Put Your Life On It’ is “As good as ‘Let It Be’ – it’ll make you cry”, while ‘Good Fight’ is “Unbelievable, like a David Bowie song.” Other songs scheduled for the new album include ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’ and ‘24/7’.

Kasabian’s upcoming Italian dates are below – with more UK and European shows expected to be announced shortly.