Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno says new album contains one of ‘the best tunes I’ve ever written’

The follow-up to 2014's '48:13' is expected to be released soon

Kasabian guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno has spoken about the Leicester band’s forthcoming new album, saying it includes one of “the best tunes I’ve ever written”.

The group last put out a record with 2014’s ’48:13′ and had previously said they had completed its follow-up last year.

However, nothing was released and Pizzorno says now that having a holiday made him reassess what they had created.

“In May the record was done, but I’d never had any time off so I thought ‘You know what? I’m going to have the summer off for the first time in my life’,” he told Q. “It was incredible. I got married, went on holiday for ages and just lived a bit. When I came back in September, I decided to graffiti over everything.

“I’d done everything on an acoustic for the first time and had these beautiful crafted tunes but started graffitiing over the lot, just taking it to another level.”

He added: “I wrote another tune which is incredible and then two weeks ago I wrote one of the best tunes I’ve ever written.”

Pizzorno also explained that, despite recording in his home studio, he insisted the band kept to “office hours”. “I changed the way I worked this time because I usually keep horrendous hours. I tried giving myself office hours. It’s amazing what you get done when you’ve got to be finished – ‘It’s got to be done because it’s fucking home time, mate.’

“Usually at half four, you’d have a spliff and watch films for seven hours and then you’d put some guitar on a track at three in the morning, but this time I was like, ‘Shit, it’s half four I’ve got an hour and a half left. That bass needs to go on.'”

The guitarist previously told NME that the lyrics on the new album are the ones he’s proudest of in his career. “I’ve got some beauties on this album,” he said. “I tried to keep it really simple, but there’s some really twisted, dark comedy on there too. There are so many good t-shirts out of the lyrics on this album.”