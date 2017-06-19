Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno: ‘Jeremy Corbyn is human – he’s a real person’

'He stepped up and became what you need a leader to become'

Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno has spoken out in praise of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, in light of his recent rise in popularity following the 2017 general election.

Pizzorno was talking to NME at their recent intimate acoustic show ahead of their headline appearance at Reading & Leeds festival, when he paid tribute to the leader of the opposition.

“I thought that when Jeremy Corbyn entered this arena, it was incredible really,” Pizzorno told NME. “For anyone with their doubts, he stepped up and became what you need a leader to become. The manifesto that he laid out was amazing. There’s now opposition, which there wasn’t before so it’s literally chaos. It’s what we’ve needed for a long while.”

Asked if he could imagine Corbyn as the next Prime Minister, Pizzorno replied: “What comes across is that he’s human, you know. He’s a real person. He has his beliefs and he stands by them. He doesn’t change with what’s been said on Twitter or whatever… it’s his humility. Yeah, now I see it as a real possibility, which is very exciting.”

The guitarist added: “It’s not surprising because it’s been a real wake up call after Brexit and big life-changing decisions being made. People are realising that without voting, you’ve not got a voice.

“It was a fascinating time and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s another election before the end of the year. I really wouldn’t.”

Kasabian headline Reading & Leeds festival 2017 alongside Muse and Eminem. For more information, visit here.

Jeremy Corbyn meanwhile, has been confirmed to appear at Glastonbury festival this week.