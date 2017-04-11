Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno discusses Leicester City’s chances against Atlético Madrid

'We need a miracle'

Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno has spoken out about Leicester City FC’s chances of victory in their upcoming match against Atlético Madrid. Watch our video interview above.

Having played two huge homecoming shows at Leicester’s King Power Stadium to celebrate the team’s Premiere League victory last year, Pizzorno and the band are hoping for similar success in 2017. However, he remains cautiously optimistic ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Atlético Madrid.

“Leicester City need to provide us with a miracle,” Pizzorno told NME. “They’ve done that a lot this season, and last season especially. That’s all we’re asking for; a little minor miracle. Thank you very much.”

Meanwhile, Kasabian are set to release their new album ‘For Crying Out Loud‘ on April 28. Pizzorno recently revealed that the album is about “saving guitar music was the abyss”. “I was listening to ESG and Talking Heads and in that kind of world, then it just took on a life of its own,” he added. “I just wanted to make a guitar record that was relevant and important.”

As well as headlining TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds Festival, Kasabian’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. For tickets and information, visit here.

Wed 12 April – LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru

Thu 13 April – BIRMINGHAM 02 Academy

Sat 15 April – NEWPORT, Newport Centre

Sun 16 April – SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, Cliffs Pavillion

Tue 18 April LONDON, The Forum

Wed 19 April – LONDON, The Forum

Thu 20 April – LONDON, The Forum

Sat 22 April – DUBLIN, Olympia