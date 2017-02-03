Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno reveals family tree plans

Guitarist inspired by Danny Dyer's recent appearance on 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

Kasabian‘s Serge Pizzorno has revealed that he is looking into his family tree.

The guitarist said that he was recently inspired after seeing Danny Dyer on the BBC TV show Who Do You Think You Are?

On the show the EastEnders star learned his ancestors are William the Conqueror and Edward III and Thomas Cromwell.

Pizzorno told The Sun: “I watched Danny’s episode and I was buzzing. I think everyone deep down must have some royal connections.

”The reality is, it’s probably a load of criminals and wrong-uns. But I’ve got Italian family so I’m delving in there, who knows what I’m going to learn.”

Dyer recently took on Kasabian track ‘Fire’ recently on Lip Sync Battle UK.

Meanwhile, Pizzorno recently said that the band’s forthcoming album includes one of “the best tunes I’ve ever written”.

“In May the record was done, but I’d never had any time off so I thought ‘You know what? I’m going to have the summer off for the first time in my life’,” he said. “It was incredible. I got married, went on holiday for ages and just lived a bit. When I came back in September, I decided to graffiti over everything.

“I’d done everything on an acoustic for the first time and had these beautiful crafted tunes but started graffitiing over the lot, just taking it to another level.”

He added: “I wrote another tune which is incredible and then two weeks ago I wrote one of the best tunes I’ve ever written.”

The guitarist previously told NME that the lyrics on the new album are the ones he’s proudest of in his career. “I’ve got some beauties on this album,” he said. “I tried to keep it really simple, but there’s some really twisted, dark comedy on there too. There are so many good t-shirts out of the lyrics on this album.”