Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno reveals his ‘life-changing’ love of Radiohead

Kasabian‘s Serge Pizzorno has spoken out about his love for Radiohead – revealing that hearing ‘Kid A’ for the first time ‘changed his life’.

The band, who are currently gearing up to release their new album, will be headlining Scotland’s new TRSNMT Festival in Glasgow in summer alongside Radiohead. Now the guitarist and songwriter has discussed the ‘honour’ of sharing a stage with them.

“I loved ‘OK Computer’, but when ‘Kid A’ came out it changed my life,” Pizzorno told Q Magazine. “It got leaked on Napster back in the day, my friend gave me a CD of ‘Everything In Its Right Place’ and I literally – I’m talking for three days – didn’t listen to anything else, analysed it, went mad.”

He continued: “‘This is the best tune I’ve ever heard!’ And when the album came out it was constant. Had a huge influence on me, on what a rock band could be. To make a classic album and then go, ‘Nah, we’re gonna make this now,’ I always remember that.

“For me, Thom Yorke’s probably Number One vocally, his voice gets me like Marvin Gaye, a way of getting to me like no one else. And I love that it divides people as well. It’s an honour to share that bill, that poster will be up in my studio.”

Pizzorno added: “[I’ve] never met him. God knows what he’d make of us! I hope he’d be able to ignore all the bollocks.”

In the same interview, frontman Tom Meighan also opened up about facing his own personal demons after he ‘made himself ill‘ during a ‘shit 2016’ – following a break-up and the death of a close friend.

“Basically my life changed. I’m by myself. Because I lost myself,” said Meighan. “In every way, 2016 was great for Serge, great for Leicester City, shit for me.

“I had to sort my head out. My attitude. Stuff I was doing. People I was associating with. Not bad people. I was the one that was bad, I was in the haze. I was very unhappy, just down. You block it out by just carrying on.”