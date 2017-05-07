Kasabian’s Tom Meighan: ‘This album saved my life’

'It feels like being reborn'

Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has spoken out about how recording their new album ‘For Crying Out Loud‘ helped him find his way out of dark times and ‘probably saved his life’.

The singer made headlines earlier this year when he revealed how a ‘shit year’ of parting ways with his girlfriend and the mother of his child left him ‘in the haze’ and he ‘made himself ill’ through ‘just being down’. Now speaking to NME for this week’s cover feature, Meighan revealed that the optimistic and feel-good nature of their new record pulled him back from the brink.

“This album probably saved my life,” Meighan told NME. “I just needed that back. I’m alright now and this record just fucking saved me. I said to Serge ‘why couldn’t we have made this record years ago’? Everyone is in such a good space.”

He continued: “It feels like being reborn. I say it on every album but I think this is our best record, bar none. I think Serge is with me on that too. I just said to him, ‘Let’s write a f**king rock’n’roll album with big songs’.”

Speaking of the recording of the album, guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno told NME “It really helped Tom. I don’t know how it would have been to be in the studio and make a really low, painful record. It would have been hard. I didn’t think ‘oh what can I do to help’, it was just an escape for Tom to go ‘this is my band and these tunes are exciting’. Being in the studio made him realise the good things that were going on.

“I sort of rang Tom from nowhere and said ‘I’ve got the record’ and he was like ‘what do you mean?’ Later I realised later that part of me might have been like ‘we need to do this record so Tom has somewhere to be’. He heard the tunes and he was like ‘ah man I get this, I’m in, let’s go’.

“Sometimes you have great times and sometimes you don’t. Now Tom is better than ever.”

As well as revealing why they never ‘broke America‘, the band also added to their comments on the state of rock n’ roll, telling NME: ‘There’s only us, Arctic Monkeys and The Libertines left‘.

This summer sees Kasabian perform at BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend, TRNSMT Festival and Reading & Leeds Festival.