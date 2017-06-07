Kasabian’s Tom Meighan talks light sabres, droids and his childhood in official ‘Star Wars’ interview

In a bizarre but official interview for ‘Star Wars’, Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has opened up about his fanatical love of the franchise.

Meighan was in conversation with StarWars.com. Speaking of his excitement about the interview, he said: “I’m buzzing because Star Wars are calling me, man. I’ve been waiting for this call all my life!” Indeed. He then added that he really wanted to make a cameo in an upcoming film.

Asked about his first ‘Star Wars’ memory, the singer said that it was “Jabba’s palace in Return of the Jedi. I was born in 1981 so all I remember is this horrible, fat slug-thing lying there on his throne laughing, and I remember Luke Skywalker arriving all dressed in black. That’s my first memory of Star Wars.

“I loved it, but obviously being so young… I mean, I wasn’t born when ‘A New Hope’ came out and was just a baby for ‘Empire’.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

As for the other pressing ‘Star Wars’ issues, Meighan said that his favourite droid was K2 (because “he’s cocky, really cocky”) and that his favourite character was Calrissian (“Lando Calrissian is rock and roll! He’s got the cape and that moustache, he’s a scoundrel, and that’s why I like him”).

– Read more: The epic Kasabian NME comeback interview

Back to music, and Meighan said that his musical Obi-Wan Kenobi was “without a doubt John Lennon and Michael Jackson. When I was young I used to watch Michael Jackson videos and dance to them on VHS!

“I do like Obi-Wan Kenobi, by the way. He’s like a forgotten hero at the minute. I’d love him to make a comeback. I look like a Jedi, actually, with my beard. Or maybe I’m a Sith behind it all…”

We know you were wondering where Kasabian would perform if they could be the house band in any ‘Star Wars’ location too.

“It’s got to be playing for the Empire and the dark side! There’s something about the idea of playing in front of Palpatine, that would be amazing,” replied Meighan. “‘Where’s your next gig? The Death Star’. Nobody messes with that! I mean, who cares if we blow up, at least we’ve lived it. Performing in front of Vader and Sidious, why not!”

Quizzed on how they’d cover the legendary ‘Cantina’ them, he said: “We’d make it more up-tempo to give it a bit more hype. The place would be crazy if we played that tune. We should cover it one day, actually. Thanks for that idea.”

While he denied rumours that he once paid £8,000 for life-size replicas of C-3PO and R2-D2, Meighan did reveal that he owned six light sabres.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Kasabian return to the UK to headline Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as TRSNMT Festival in Glasgow this summer.

Meanwhile, the third anthology in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise is set to be revealed this month.

Fans can also buy ‘The Ultimate Guide to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ from Time Inc – a full-colour collector’s edition celebration of the latest Star Wars offering from Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, WHS, Easons (Ireland), some independents, HMV and Forbidden Planet.

With s a foreword from director Gareth Edwards and interviews with the cast, the book is packed with exclusive photos, facts, timelines, stats and cosmic cartography making it a must-have for all fans of the Star Wars films.