Kate Bush spokesman responds to claims that Coachella wouldn’t book her

Coachella reportedly claimed Americans 'wouldn't understand her'

A spokesman for Kate Bush has responded to claims that Coachella would not attempt to book her to play because ‘Americans wouldn’t understand her’ – denying that she was even considering the festival.

The music icon performed an exclusive run of ‘Before The Dawn’ shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in 2014. Rumours that a world tour or perhaps later festival performances turned out to be false. However, yesterday it emerged that Marc Geiger, head of music at the William Morris Endeavour agency, claimed Coachella rejected the idea of booking Bush because people wouldn’t “understand” her.

“‘I’ll say, ‘Kate Bush!’ And [Coachella CEO Paul Tollett will] go, ‘No!,’ and we’ll talk through it,” he said. “I’ll say, ‘She’s never played here, and she just did 30 shows in the UK for the first time since the late seventies. You gotta do it! Have to!’ ‘No! No one is going to understand it.’”

Now, a spokesman for Bush has denied that she was ever involved in negotiations with the festival.

“It was never Kate’s intention to play any more shows than she did in London,” a spokesman told NME. “The show was conceived for a very specific type of venue. No discussions were ever had with Kate about playing any festival, including Coachella.”

The singer’s 22-date ‘Before The Dawn’ residency at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in 2014 were her first full live shows in 35 years. She previously performed 28 shows across Europe on 1979’s ‘The Tour Of Life’.

Asked last year if she’d ever follow up the shows, Bush replied: “The thing about that show is that a lot of the material was already, most of the material, was already written. And to start something like that from scratch is another whole world of work isn’t it. I don’t know. It was an extraordinary thing to be involved in, especially to have got the response that we did. It was wonderful for everybody involved in the show to get that kind of positive feeling every night.

“It was really magical. But I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m going to do next. Definitely do something. I want to just do something new. I’ve been working with this project for a really long time now.”