Kate Nash announces ‘Made Of Bricks’ 10-year anniversary tour

The singer-songwriter's chart-topping debut album came out in September 2007.

Kate Nash has announced a UK tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album, ‘Made Of Bricks’.

Taking place this August, the tour will make stops at Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, Brighton and London. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday (March 31) at 9am.

Check out the full list of dates below.

Tue August 01 2017 – EDINBURGH Queens Hall

Thu August 03 2017 – LEEDS Church

Fri August 04 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

Sat August 05 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sun August 06 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Tue August 08 2017 – BRIGHTON Concorde 2

Thu August 10 2017 – LONDON O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Released in September 2007, ‘Made Of Bricks’ entered the UK charts at Number One. It’s home to the hit singles ‘Foundations’, ‘Mouthwash’ and ‘Pumpkin Soup’.

Nash has since released two more albums: 2010’s ‘My Best Friend Is You’ and 2013’s ‘Girl Talk’. She has recently returned with a new EP called ‘Agenda’, which came out on Record Store Day last week.

Meanwhile, Nash recently accused Snapchat of using her music without asking for permission.

“Haven’t been on a record label for 5 years & would really appreciate being paid for the use of my work by a giant corporation!!” she wrote. “Google says you were evaluated at 22 billion ahead of IPO last year. So dude where’s my pay cheque….?”