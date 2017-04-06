Kate Nash launches Kickstarter for new album

She’ll play a house party show for anyone donating $4,000 or more

Kate Nash has launched a Kickstarter to help fund her new, fourth album.

Nash, whose most recent album is 2013’s ‘Girl Talk’, is seeking a total of $70,000 to help fund mixing, mastering, distribution, PR, music video and artwork. At the time of writing, she’s raised over $32,000 – almost half of her goal. Watch her pledge video here.

Rewards for those who pledge money include a unique polaroid photo ($35 or more), an exclusive “Girl Rang” jacket ($350 or more), a one-to-one Skype chat ($750 or more) and a house party show ($4,000 or more).

In a note to fans / potential pledgers, Nash says “you’ll all be acting as my record label.” An independent artist for the last five years, she describes the experience of being DIY as “so educational,” adding: “It’s been liberating and challenging. It’s brought me closer to my fans (and at times to tears!). It’s helped build real, tangible, community and given me the freedom to express myself, be opinionated and make the music I want to make.”

Nash recently announced a 10 year anniversary tour for her 2007 debut ‘Made of Bricks’.

Check out the full list of dates below.

Tue August 01 2017 – EDINBURGH Queens Hall

Thu August 03 2017 – LEEDS Church

Fri August 04 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

Sat August 05 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sun August 06 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Tue August 08 2017 – BRIGHTON Concorde 2

Thu August 10 2017 – LONDON O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire