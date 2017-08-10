Kate Nash’s new music video is a celebration of the NHS

‘Call Me’ was filmed in the Michael Sobell Hospice



Kate Nash‘s new video for latest single ‘Call Me’ is a celebration of the NHS and community spirit.

Filmed at the Michael Sobell Hospice in Northwood, London, the centre cares for local people facing life-limiting illnesses.

Nash explained that it’s where her mother – a nurse for over 40 years – works. “[She] is the most hardworking & caring, practical, no bullshit, magic woman in the world! The NHS is so important and we need to support it,” she added.

“The hospice is also where a very special friend of mine died. The song ‘Mermaid Blue’ [a bonus track from 2013 album ‘Girl Talk’] is about her. A hospice is a beautiful place full of light, quality services and care. We need to change how we view these amazing safe spaces. We all need to work on our relationship with death and with how we see & treat people in chronic pain or with life limiting illness.

“We’ll all need these services one day and it is a beautiful thing to care for one another. Kindness, mindfulness & spiritual growth is punk rock.” See the video below.

Nash is currently on tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album ‘Made of Bricks’. She’s been collecting donations for the hospice at the shows.

The tour stopped off at Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, Brighton and finishes tonight at Shepard’s Bush Empire in London.

Nash has also been performing an unreleased track which focuses on her mental health. Speaking to the Telegraph last month, Nash claimed that her previous management didn’t care about her mental health, stating, “I was called fat, too ugly, too spotty,” she recalls. “And I didn’t have anyone in my team who was like, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ They didn’t care about me or my mental health. I just had men making money off me.”

The singer is currently starring in Netflix’s GLOW – a series about the glamorous ladies of wrestling.

She spoke to NME about learning to wrestle and throwing women over her head last month.