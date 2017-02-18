Kate Nash accuses Snapchat of using her music without permission

Nash tweeted an angry video to the social media company.



Kate Nash has accused Snapchat of using a clip of her music without asking for her permission.

It seems Nash was playing with Snapchat’s filters when she discovered that a clip of her song ‘Foundations’ was being used over the top of a pair of summery sunglasses.

Taking to Twitter, Nash shared a video of the filter. “Hi @Snapchat Do you pay ppl for the use of their work? Been off a record label now for 5 years. Is this legal? I should be paid,” she wrote alongside the video. “Hey Snapchat,” she said. “It’s Kate Nash. I can barely hear you over the sound of my own song, but where’s my pay check?”

She then followed up the tweet with a longer post on Instagram that hit out at the “giant corporate company” for not paying her for the use of her song and accused Snapchat of not supporting artists.

“Haven’t been on a record label for 5 years & would really appreciate being paid for the use of my work by a giant corporation!!” She wrote. “Google says you were evaluated at 22 billion ahead of IPO last year. So dude where’s my pay cheque….?

“This is seriously disappointing and f**ked up. Another example of a giant corporate company using artists to make money/for an image/or their actual art and not supporting or funding artists and their community in anyway. So messed up. Snapchat screws over independent artists. Add them to the list.”

According to Mashable, the filter has been taken down after Kate Nash’s social media messages, with Snapchat reportedly saying they received a music license from a third-party company that claimed to have full rights for the song.