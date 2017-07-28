Kate Tempest: ‘Music turns the negativity and panic into positivity’

Kate Tempest has said that despite the current divisive political climate, she believes that music can be used to ‘turn panic into positivity’. Watch out video interview with Tempest above.

“As creators of music and literatures, it’s our role to examine even the most confusing moments and try to make sense of how it feels to be a live and in this particular moment,” Tempest told NME. “I think enough has been said about the dystopian nightmare, but in my experience of touring this album, what’s happened is extremely positive actually. What seems to be happening when we talk about some of these things, like ‘Europe Is Lost’ or ‘Tunnel Vision’, there is this flood of positivity that’s been happening.

“That feels like an amazing thing to be contributing right now. To be able to stand in a room full of people and leave them with these words about love. It’s nothing new, it’s been said since the dawn of time. It’s kind of poignant, but right now when I feel like there’s so much panic, [it feels good] to be coming together in big rooms of people and feeling it all.”

The Mercury Music Prize 2017 shortlist is:

Alt-J: ‘Relaxer’

Blossoms: ‘Blossoms’

Dinosaur: ‘Together, As One’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Divide’

Glass Animals: ‘How To Be A Human Being’

J Hus: ‘Common Sense’

Kate Tempest: ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’

Loyle Carner: ‘Yesterday’s Gone’

Sampha: ‘Process’

Stormzy: ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

The Big Moon: ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’

The xx: ‘I See You’