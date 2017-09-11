Katy Perry shared a picture of her 13-year-old self

"Wannabe popstar" Perry wrote.

Katy Perry shared a throwback picture of herself as a 13-year-old ‘wannabe pop star’.

The singer took to Instagram to share the awkward snap, which saw her as a teenager with blonde hair in a recording studio.

Captioning the pic, Perry wrote: “13 year old me. Wannabe popstar.” See the pic below.

13 year old me. Wannabe popstar. ❤️ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Meanwhile, Perry is being sued by stagehand who lost toe during her tour.

A stagehand who lost a toe during Katy Perry‘s Prismatic world tour in 2014 is suing the singer for an undisclosed amount.

According to TMZ, Christina Fish was hired as a stagehand for the tour back in 2014, when she was asked to move a wall at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on June 22, 2014.

She claims the wall got stuck and then rolled over her foot, with the resulting injury filling her shoe with blood.

Apparently, Fish was offered ice for her foot, but with no-one calling an ambulance, she was left to call a friend to take her to ER.

Her right toe became gangrenous and was eventually amputated, leaving the stagehand with “great emotional distress” as doctors insisted she kept the dead toe on as long as possible before removal.

It was announced last month that the singer was delaying the start of her Witness world tour “due to unavoidable production delays”.

The tour will arrive in the UK in June 2018.

Check out the full European leg of Katy Perry’s tour below:

23-May Germany Cologne LANXESS arena

24-May Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis Antwerp

26-May Netherlands Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

29-May France Paris AccorHotels Arena

1-June Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion

2-June Italy Bologna Unipol Arena

4-June Austria Vienna Wiener Stadthalle

6-June Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

8-June Denmark Copenhagen Royal Arena

10-June Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe

14-June UK London The O2

18-June UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

19-June UK Sheffield Sheffield Arena

21-June UK Liverpool Echo Arena

22-June UK Manchester Manchester Arena

24-June UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro

25-June UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena