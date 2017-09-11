Katy Perry shared a picture of her 13-year-old self
"Wannabe popstar" Perry wrote.
Katy Perry shared a throwback picture of herself as a 13-year-old ‘wannabe pop star’.
The singer took to Instagram to share the awkward snap, which saw her as a teenager with blonde hair in a recording studio.
Captioning the pic, Perry wrote: “13 year old me. Wannabe popstar.” See the pic below.
Meanwhile, Perry is being sued by stagehand who lost toe during her tour.
A stagehand who lost a toe during Katy Perry‘s Prismatic world tour in 2014 is suing the singer for an undisclosed amount.
According to TMZ, Christina Fish was hired as a stagehand for the tour back in 2014, when she was asked to move a wall at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on June 22, 2014.
She claims the wall got stuck and then rolled over her foot, with the resulting injury filling her shoe with blood.
Apparently, Fish was offered ice for her foot, but with no-one calling an ambulance, she was left to call a friend to take her to ER.
Her right toe became gangrenous and was eventually amputated, leaving the stagehand with “great emotional distress” as doctors insisted she kept the dead toe on as long as possible before removal.
It was announced last month that the singer was delaying the start of her Witness world tour “due to unavoidable production delays”.
The tour will arrive in the UK in June 2018.
Check out the full European leg of Katy Perry’s tour below:
23-May Germany Cologne LANXESS arena
24-May Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis Antwerp
26-May Netherlands Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
29-May France Paris AccorHotels Arena
1-June Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion
2-June Italy Bologna Unipol Arena
4-June Austria Vienna Wiener Stadthalle
6-June Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena
8-June Denmark Copenhagen Royal Arena
10-June Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe
14-June UK London The O2
18-June UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
19-June UK Sheffield Sheffield Arena
21-June UK Liverpool Echo Arena
22-June UK Manchester Manchester Arena
24-June UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro
25-June UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena