Katy Perry announces UK and European ‘Witness’ tour dates
Katy Perry has announced a run of European tour dates in support of her new album ‘Witness’.
‘Witness: The Tour’ currently features seven UK shows taking place in June 2018. Tickets for all the UK shows go on sale next Friday (June 9) at 9am.
Check out the full European leg of Katy Perry’s tour below.
23-May Germany Cologne LANXESS arena
24-May Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis Antwerp
26-May Netherlands Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
29-May France Paris AccorHotels Arena
1-June Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion
2-June Italy Bologna Unipol Arena
4-June Austria Vienna Wiener Stadthalle
6-June Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena
8-June Denmark Copenhagen Royal Arena
10-June Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe
14-June UK London The O2
18-June UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
19-June UK Sheffield Sheffield Arena
21-June UK Liverpool Echo Arena
22-June UK Manchester Manchester Arena
24-June UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro
25-June UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ album, home to the singles ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, ‘Bon Appétit’ and ‘Swish Swish’, as well as an unexpected collaboration with Hot Chip, also drops next Friday (June 9). Perry recently performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull, where she paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
She is also due to perform at this weekend’s benefit concert for the victims of the attack, where Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Take That will all take to the stage too.