Katy Perry announces UK and European ‘Witness’ tour dates

Katy Perry has announced a run of European tour dates in support of her new album ‘Witness’.

‘Witness: The Tour’ currently features seven UK shows taking place in June 2018. Tickets for all the UK shows go on sale next Friday (June 9) at 9am.

Check out the full European leg of Katy Perry’s tour below.

23-May Germany Cologne LANXESS arena

24-May Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis Antwerp

26-May Netherlands Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

29-May France Paris AccorHotels Arena

1-June Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion

2-June Italy Bologna Unipol Arena

4-June Austria Vienna Wiener Stadthalle

6-June Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

8-June Denmark Copenhagen Royal Arena

10-June Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe

14-June UK London The O2

18-June UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

19-June UK Sheffield Sheffield Arena

21-June UK Liverpool Echo Arena

22-June UK Manchester Manchester Arena

24-June UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro

25-June UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ album, home to the singles ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, ‘Bon Appétit’ and ‘Swish Swish’, as well as an unexpected collaboration with Hot Chip, also drops next Friday (June 9). Perry recently performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull, where she paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

She is also due to perform at this weekend’s benefit concert for the victims of the attack, where Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Take That will all take to the stage too.