Is Katy Perry’s new album a response to Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’?

Swift's single has long been thought to take aim at Perry

Katy Perry has discussed whether her new album features a response to Taylor Swift‘s ‘Bad Blood’.

The 2014 single is reportedly a dig at Perry and just one example of the feud between the two singers.

Perry is currently preparing to release her new album, which is rumoured to be called ‘Witness’ and will feature the singles ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ and ‘Bon Appetit’. In a new interview, Perry was asked if the record will also feature a response to Swift.

“Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I think [the album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift vs Katy Perry: The timeline behind their beef

She continued: “One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that.

“Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey.”

Perry then insisted the album was not about anyone else. “We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest.

“I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here.”