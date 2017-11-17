The ruling follows a controversial 2015 concert

Katy Perry has been ‘banned indefinitely’ from China, following a controversial 2015 concert.

The news comes after Perry’s visa was denied, preventing her from attending next Monday’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, where she was rumoured to be performing.

The performance in question saw Perry wearing the Taiwanese flag during her concert at Taipei Arena, angering Chinese authorities. She also sparked further outrage after wearing a sunflower gown – a symbol of the Sunflower Student Movement, which protested a Chinese trade agreement in 2014.

‘She was initially granted a visa to perform at the VS show in Shanghai, then Chinese officials changed their minds and yanked her visa,’ a source tells Page Six. ‘For every artist who wants to perform in China, officials comb through their social media and press reports to see if they have done anything deemed to be offensive to the country. Maroon 5 was banned a few years ago because one band member wished the Dalai Lama happy birthday on Twitter.’

Previously, Perry also came under fire in Australia, after she appeared in an advert which sees the singer telling her dog to “go chase some koalas”.

The clip, which you can view here, was part of a series of online promotions for Australian department store chain Myer.

Leading vet Claire Madden hit back at Perry and told the Courier-Mail newspaper: “This is just absolute ignorance from Perry and Myer. [It’s] inappropriate on so many levels.

“Perry is a role model to so many young people, and this just destroys all the good work we do to try to encourage people not to let their dogs come into contact with koalas.”