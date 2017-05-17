Katy Perry becomes judge on ‘American Idol’ reboot

'I want to bring it back to the music'

Katy Perry has announced that she is set to be a judge on the upcoming comeback series of ‘American Idol’.

The US talent show came to an end over a year ago in April 2016 on Fox, but is now set to return on ABC – with Perry among the new judging panel.

“SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the MUSIC,” she Tweeted. “See you at auditions!”

Perry added: “LETS FIND SOME DIAMONDS TO BE HONEY.”

In a further statement, she added: “I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the ‘American Idol’ tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories.”

“I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough, from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

ABC President Channing Dungey added: “We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of American Idol with Katy leading the charge. Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams.”

Perry recently announced her new album ‘Witness‘, which is set for release on June 9.