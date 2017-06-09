Katy Perry is live streaming her life ‘Big Brother’-style for the next 4 days

Singer marks the release of her new album 'Witness'

Katy Perry has launched a Big Brother-esque live stream, allowing fans to monitor her every movement for the next four days.

The pop singer releases her new album ‘Witness’ today (June 9). She also appears on the cover of this week’s NME.

To mark her new album release, Perry is airing an online TV show of sorts called Witness World Wide. It sees Perry in a Big Brother-style house, undergoing numerous special tasks each day.

Today (Friday, June 9), Perry will host a live Q&A, do yoga and speak to TV astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. See her full schedule below.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s music has arrived back on Spotify on the same day as the release of ‘Witness’. Swift and Perry have a long-running, well-documented feud.