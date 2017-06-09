Katy Perry is live streaming her life ‘Big Brother’-style for the next 4 days
Singer marks the release of her new album 'Witness'
Katy Perry has launched a Big Brother-esque live stream, allowing fans to monitor her every movement for the next four days.
The pop singer releases her new album ‘Witness’ today (June 9). She also appears on the cover of this week’s NME.
To mark her new album release, Perry is airing an online TV show of sorts called Witness World Wide. It sees Perry in a Big Brother-style house, undergoing numerous special tasks each day.
Watch below:
Today (Friday, June 9), Perry will host a live Q&A, do yoga and speak to TV astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. See her full schedule below.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s music has arrived back on Spotify on the same day as the release of ‘Witness’. Swift and Perry have a long-running, well-documented feud.
Speaking to NME for this week’s cover feature, Perry was asked about her long-term producer and songwriter Max Martin being one of the co-authors of Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’, a track widely-rumoured to be about Perry.
“I can’t speak for him, but he didn’t know [who ‘Bad Blood’ was about],” Perry said. “I’m not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do. I’m very fair; I’m super-duper fair and I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘You can’t do that because I don’t like that person’. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices.”
She added: “I said that but, I mean, I’m not Buddha – things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [their respective fan groups]. That’s so messed up!”