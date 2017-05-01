Katy Perry criticised over Obama joke and alleged use of n-word

Historic allegations of racial slur surface online

Katy Perry has been criticised online over a joke she recently made about Barack Obama and historic claims that she uttered a racial slur towards fellow recording artists four years ago.

A video has emerged of Perry taking questions from fans recently when one comment alluded to her new blonde haircut. “Oh someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair’,” the star is heard saying, before adding in response: “Oh really, do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh OK, times change, bye.”

Perry then laughs before saying: “I should leave now.” Watch that video below.

As Stereogum reports, the controversy over Perry’s comments have also led to an allegation from 2013 resurfacing. Producer Mano – who has worked with the likes of Kanye West, The Weeknd and MIA – alleged in a tweet dating back to June 2013 that Perry had “ironically” called him a “n***a” in Paris, seemingly a reference to the Kanye and Jay Z song of the same name. “Y’all know she says it regularly right,” Mano added in the original tweet.

Mano has since reiterated his claims, describing more details and stating that the incident happened before Kanye West’s fashion show. See his follow-up tweets below.

Rapper HXLT – who is signed to West’s GOOD Music label – has since backed up Mano’s allegations, writing: “It was meant to be endearing. We explained that it wasn’t. She apologized and we continued on partying”.

Perry has not yet responded to the latter allegations or the criticism of her Obama joke.

Katy Perry recently shared her new Migos collaboration ‘Bon Appetit’.

The singer’s new album is expected to be released shortly.