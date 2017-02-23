Watch one of Katy Perry’s dancing houses fall off stage at the BRIT Awards

Singer was performing her new single 'Chained To The Rhythm'

One of Katy Perry‘s dancers fell off stage during her performance at the BRIT Awards last night (February 22).

The singer was playing her new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ when one of her performers, who was dressed as a house, slipped off the stage. You can watch footage of the incident below.

Perry was joined by Skip Marley, who features on the track, plus what viewers deemed to be Donald Trump and Theresa May as two dancing skeletons.

The skeletons’ outfits were similar to the ones worn by the British and American leaders when they met in Washington in January.

One wore a dark suit and red tie, while the other wore a red blazer and skirt.

Perry previously performed the song, which she describes as “purposeful pop”, at the 2017 Grammy Awards, where she wore an armband with the message ‘persist’ written on it.

Ahead of that performance she caused controversy after she made a joke about Britney Spears’ mental breakdown in 2007.

The singer answered a question about having taken a break between albums on the red carpet, saying: “That’s called taking care of your mental health”.

When presenter Ryan Seacrest asked her how her time off had gone, she replied: “Fantastic. And I haven’t shaved my head yet”.

Spears was pictured shaving her head after reportedly leaving rehab almost exactly a decade ago in February 2007.

In an apparent response to Perry’s comments, Spears shared a telling quotation from the Bible.

Also performing at the BRITS last night were Robbie Williams, whose performance were dogged by nudity and sound problems, Ed Sheeran and Skepta, The 1975, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who gave a special tribute to George Michael.

The big winners on the night were Bowie, who won Best British Album for ‘Blackstar’ and was named Best British Male Solo Artist, The 1975 who won Best British Group, Rag N’ Bone Man who won Best British Breakthrough Act and Adele who won the Global Success Award.