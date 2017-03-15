Preview Katy Perry’s new song ‘Deja Vu’

Fifth album expected in summer 2017

Katy Perry has previewed a new song, thought to be called ‘Deja Vu’.

Perry has preceded her fifth album with lead single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, which she performed at both the BRITs and the Grammys.

Having shared a snippet of a politically-charged song recently, Perry has now teased a new one which includes the lyrics: “Because every day’s a sign / Definition of insane / I think we’re running on a loop / Deja vu”. Listen beneath.

Perry’s fifth album is expected for release in the summer.

Perry’s performance at the BRITs generated a viral moment after one of her backing dancers – dressed in a house costume – fell off the stage. Watch the much-shared clip here.

Ahead of her performance at the Grammys, Perry caused controversy after she made a joke about Britney Spears’ breakdown in 2007.

The singer answered a question from radio host Ryan Seacrest about taking a break between albums by saying the time off was “fantastic. I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

Perry and actor Orlando Bloom recently announced their split. The pair began their relationship in January 2016, and were rumoured to be close to getting engaged last summer.

“Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” a statement read.