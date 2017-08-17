Katy Perry delays ‘Witness’ world tour

The run of dates was due to kick off in Columbus, Ohio on September 7, but has been pushed back

Katy Perry has delayed the start of her ‘Witness‘ world tour.

The singer confirmed the dates in support of her latest album earlier this year, beginning with a tour of the US.

The whole thing was meant to begin in Columbus, Ohio on September 7, but now won’t get underway until September 19 when Perry performs in Montreal. That date was originally booked for September 9.

Further shows in Toronto and Philadelphia have been rescheduled for later in the tour. See the revised dates on her official website.

“Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week,” she explained to fans via a post on her Instagram page.

“I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you,” she continued. “I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.”

As Digital Spy reports, Perry also announced the support dates for the North American leg of the ‘Witness’ world tour. Noah Cyrus will join her between September 19 and November 1, Purity Ring will take over from November 7 to December 20, and Carly Rae Jepsen will perform between January 5 and February 5.

The tour will arrive in the UK on June 14, when the singer will perform the first of two shows at London’s The O2.

Last month, Perry was confirmed as the host of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer is up for four awards on the night, with the most prestigious being ‘Best Pop Video’ for the visuals to her track ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, which features Skip Marley. She will also be performing on the night.

Speaking about the hosting gig, the singer said: “I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”