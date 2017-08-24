Katy Perry ends six year beef with Calvin Harris

The pair were constantly bickering on Twitter

Katy Perry has finally buried the hatchet with Calvin Harris after they fell out six years ago.

The pair fell out in 2011 when Harris was booked as the opening act for the singer’s tour but he pulled out at the last minute over issues with set production.

At the time Perry wrote: ”Calvin Harris will NOT be joining in on the fun and has CANCELLED last minute,” while Calvin hit back saying: ”Sorry to all who wanted to see me with Katy – her team suddenly moved the goalposts and I was to appear on stage with no production.”

However, Perry hit back, saying: ”The goalpost seems to be perfectly fine for New Young Pony Club, Yelle, Robyn, Marina & The Diamonds, to name a few. It’s fine, I’m used to you cancelling on me, it’s become ur staple! (sic).”

And Harris also dragged her into his public feud with Taylor Swift, after she started dating Tom Hiddleston and it was revealed that she had written the lyrics for his Rihanna collaboration ‘This Is What You Came For’.

He wrote at the time: ”I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do.

”I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it (sic).”

Perry said they hadn’t spoken since but has now revealed when they met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party this year, they decided to forget about the past and Harris asked her to collaborate on new song ‘Feels’, which appeared on his recent album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’.

She told ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest’, Katy said: ”We’d had little falling outs here and there. We’d had some public Twitter spats … Time to put all that behind us.

”We just bumped into each other and he said, ‘I think I have a song that you should come check out’. I was like ‘cool’ because we had always meant to work together for years and years and years. I came to the studio and he played me a bunch of unfinished but really solid moments for his new record.

”Then he played me this one part for this new song called ‘Feels’ and I was like, ‘Oh yeah’. This is like my favourite song off the record. I was just down to do it. I’ve always wanted to collaborate with him for years and years and years.”

Meanwhile, Perry recently revealed that she has delayed the start of her ‘Witness‘ world tour.